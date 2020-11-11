Five Prime gains new attention with top-line gastric cancer win

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shot 237% higher to $18 Nov. 11 on new top-line results for its targeted antibody, bemarituzumab, in gastric cancer. The phase II readout showed that adding the candidate to standard chemotherapy helped those whose cancers have a particular genetic signature achieve a statistically significant increase in median overall survival (OS) vs. chemotherapy alone.