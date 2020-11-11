Five Prime gains new attention with top-line gastric cancer win

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shot 237% higher to $18 Nov. 11 on new top-line results for its targeted antibody, bemarituzumab, in gastric cancer. The phase II readout showed that adding the candidate to standard chemotherapy helped those whose cancers have a particular genetic signature achieve a statistically significant increase in median overall survival (OS) vs. chemotherapy alone.