BOGOTA, Colombia and VANCOUVER, Canada – Anvisa, Brazil’s health care surveillance agency, restarted phase III trials for Coronavac, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd., after a suspension of just two days. “Anvisa understands that it has sufficient subsidies to allow the resumption of vaccination,” the regulator said on Nov. 11. Anvisa stopped the trials on Nov. 9 after reports surfaced of an adverse event on Oct. 29. It reversed the decision after receiving and evaluating the data the next day.

Metagenomi launches with a $65M series A

Metagenomi Inc. raised a $65 million series A fundraiser to expand its gene editing abilities, advance its research and validate its pipeline in preclinical studies. The company’s CRISPR-based systems use algorithms for screening thousands of genomes from microorganisms to advance therapies for use in oncology and genetic diseases. Brian Thomas, CEO and co-founder, spent more than 20 years doing research at the University of California Berkeley. The series A round was led by Leaps by Bayer and Humboldt Fund. Other investors included Sozo Ventures, Agent Capital, Incbe Ventures and HOF Capital.

Quick-ish cleanup can preserve privacy in functional genomics datasets

Researchers at Yale University have described what they have called a “data sanitization tool,” enabling them to strip personal identifiers out of functional genomics data while preserving their usefulness for research. The work provides one solution to what Mark Gerstein defined as a central issue in genomics research: “How do we do research and share data in a world of privacy?”

Mymd heads to Nasdaq via reverse merger with Akers Biosciences

Mymd Pharmaceuticals Inc., the privately held developer of a synthetic plant alkaloid for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases and age-related disorders, will soon list on Nasdaq via its acquisition of Akers Biosciences Inc., share of which (NASDAQ:AKER) climbed 32% to $2.22 by midday. The combined company, to be headquartered in Baltimore, will retain Mymd's name and adopt the trading symbol MYMD. Concurrent with the merger, Akers is raising $18 million in a private placement priced at-the-market.

Galmed partners with Mybiotics to advance NASH treatment Aramchol

HONG KONG – Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has signed with a research and development collaboration agreement with fellow Israeli biotech company Mybiotics Pharma Ltd. The two companies will identify and optimize the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid), Galmed’s fatty acid bile acid conjugate treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). They will also collaborate on the development of a standalone microbiome-based treatment for NASH and fibrosis.

Also in the news

