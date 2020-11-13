Metagenomi launches with $65M series A and long leash in gene editing

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Metagenomi Inc. has raised a $65 million series A financing to expand its gene editing abilities, advance its research and validate its pipeline in preclinical studies. The company’s CRISPR-based systems use algorithms for screening thousands of genomes from microorganisms to advance therapies for use in oncology, genetic diseases and possibly much more.