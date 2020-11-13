BioWorld - Friday, November 13, 2020
Metagenomi launches with $65M series A and long leash in gene editing

November 12, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Metagenomi Inc. has raised a $65 million series A financing to expand its gene editing abilities, advance its research and validate its pipeline in preclinical studies. The company’s CRISPR-based systems use algorithms for screening thousands of genomes from microorganisms to advance therapies for use in oncology, genetic diseases and possibly much more.
