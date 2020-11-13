Newly public Outset Medical hits $13.8M in Q3 revenue

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Dialysis maker Outset Medical Inc. tallied $13.8 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, up 423% from the prior year period – in its quarter as a publicly traded company. Of that, $10.8 million was product revenue, buoyed by COVID-19 tailwinds that drove demand for Tablo portable dialysis systems.