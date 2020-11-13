Newly public Outset Medical hits $13.8M in Q3 revenue

Dialysis maker Outset Medical Inc. tallied $13.8 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, up 423% from the prior year period – in its quarter as a publicly traded company. Of that, $10.8 million was product revenue, buoyed by COVID-19 tailwinds that drove demand for Tablo portable dialysis systems.