Coverage, reimbursement persist as key considerations for digital health

Regulation of the digital health space is in some respects fundamentally different from traditional hardware medical devices, a fact that was highlighted during a Nov. 12 webinar hosted by the U.S. FDA. Nonetheless, several participants in the webinar made the point that the twin problems of coverage and reimbursement are critical issues for digital health as well, a problem that some see as requiring more collaboration between the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).