Coverage, reimbursement persist as key considerations for digital health

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Regulation of the digital health space is in some respects fundamentally different from traditional hardware medical devices, a fact that was highlighted during a Nov. 12 webinar hosted by the U.S. FDA. Nonetheless, several participants in the webinar made the point that the twin problems of coverage and reimbursement are critical issues for digital health as well, a problem that some see as requiring more collaboration between the FDA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).