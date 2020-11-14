Janssen, AGTC report initial 12-month data for gene therapies in X-linked RP

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – The contest to bring a safe and effective gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) to market is intensifying. Two of the three contenders with clinical-stage programs reported initial 12-month data from phase I/II trials and are now looking ahead to pivotal trials and beyond.