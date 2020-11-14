Investors focus on cancer biotech companies presenting at SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting, which concludes on Nov. 14, features a wide range of sessions that delve into the most recent advances in tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy, providing an excellent opportunity for investors and analysts alike to stay up to date on new therapeutics to improve cancer treatments. Overall, data presented at the meeting appears to have been well received, a factor that has helped push up the value of the price weighted BioWorld Cancer index this month.