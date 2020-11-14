BioWorld - Saturday, November 14, 2020
FDA grants plant-based spinal cord implant breakthrough device designation

November 13, 2020
By David Godkin
TORONTO – A Canadian plant-based, cellulose scaffold implant for regenerating healthy spinal cord tissue has received U.S. FDA breakthrough device designation. The designation will enhance the process by which Ottawa-based Spiderwort Inc. interacts with the FDA during regulatory review of the Cellubridge implant, said Spiderwort CSO and cofounder Andrew Pelling, speeding its way to clinical trials.
