Lantheus receives clearance for AI-enabled bone scan run on GE Healthcare's Xeleris platform

November 13, 2020
By Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Lantheus Holdings Inc.'s artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced automated bone scan index (aBSI) product for prostate cancer on GE Healthcare's Xeleris platform. ABSI improves quantification and management of disease progression in advanced prostate cancer patients.
