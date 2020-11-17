BioWorld - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Newly launched Myricx tackling sought-after cancer target Myc

November 16, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Myricx Pharma Ltd. has launched with £4.5 million (US$5.9 million) seed funding to advance a new approach to targeting Myc, an oncogene that has defied long years of effort to drug it. The company will take a synthetic lethal approach, developing small-molecule inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferase to perturb pathways that Myc drives, causing cancer cell death.
