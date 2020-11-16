Word of a refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine prospect with 94.5% efficacy in the phase III trial called Cove pushed shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to $96.37, up $6.98 in midday trading. Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna reported findings with mRNA-1273, an mRNA vaccine that encodes for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike protein, disclosing that the study has met the statistical criteria prespecified in the study protocol for efficacy in an interim analysis. Moderna plans to submit for an early use authorization from the FDA in the weeks ahead. The primary endpoint of the study, which enrolled more than 30,000 people in the U.S., is based on the analysis of cases confirmed and adjudicated starting two weeks following the second dose of the vaccine. Of 95 such cases, 90 turned up in the placebo group and only five in the mRNA-1273 segment, which led to the point estimate of efficacy.

J&J targets U.K. for second study, as early data start flowing from COVID-19 vaccine trials

LONDON – A second phase III trial of Johnson & Johnson’s adenoviral-vectored COVID-19 vaccine is starting in the U.K. this week, amid concerns the positive news from the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE vaccine study will deter volunteers from coming forward to take part. The U.K. arm of the phase III study of JNJ-78436735 is due to recruit 6,000 participants at 17 centers around the country. “I’m intrigued and concerned to see what effect Pfizer’s announcement will have on willingness to participate,” said Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics, who is leading the study at Bristol University Hospital. “If there is to be a solution to the pandemic, we need a range of vaccines, in sufficiently large volumes. The effort needs to continue; studies do need to go forward,” Finn said.

Olema files to raise $170M to advance targeted cancer therapy

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company looking to best current endocrine therapies with an oral estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and degrader of its own, has filed for a $170 million IPO on Nasdaq. The offering, underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen, follows an $87.4 million series C round, closed in September and a $54 million series B financing closed not long before in July. The company, which goes by Olema Oncology, plans to develop its lead candidate, OP-1250, in a number of ER-positive breast cancer indications, both as a monotherapy and in combination with approved targeted therapeutics.

Canada focuses on innovations in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals

There has been a renaissance in the interest in radiopharmaceuticals used for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, and a new Canadian partnership between Admare Bioinnovations and the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization aims to take advantage of the country’s expertise in the field and leverage promising radiopharmaceutical innovations into potential commercial opportunities.

A CRL for sutimlimab is Sanofi’s Friday 13th bad luck charm

The FDA has issued Sanofi SA a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its complement pathway inhibitor sutimlimab, citing deficiencies found during a pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility. The CRL was announced by Paris-based Sanofi on the monoclonal antibody’s PDUFA date, Nov. 13. A BLA for sutimlimab, designed to inhibit complement C1s in a treatment of adults with a rare autoimmune disorder, cold agglutinin disease, was granted by the FDA in May.

Newly launched Myricx tackling sought-after cancer target Myc

LONDON – Myricx Pharma Ltd. has launched with £4.5 million (US$5.9 million) seed funding to advance a new approach to targeting Myc, an oncogene that has defied long years of effort to drug it. The company will take a synthetic lethal approach, developing small-molecule inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferase (NMT) to perturb pathways that Myc drives, causing cancer cell death. NMT is central to myristoylation, the process by which proteins are tagged with the 14 carbon fatty acid myristate, allowing them to interact with cell membranes and drive cell signaling. Myristoylation causes irreversible changes that are involved in regulating cellular signaling pathways in several biological processes. In addition to cancer, it is known to be involved in inflammatory conditions, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and viral infections.

Also in the news

