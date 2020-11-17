Serine deprivation spurs selective translation in pancreatic cancer

Most of a pancreatic tumor is not made up of tumor cells – a double-edged sword for the tumor cells. This connective tissue component impedes blood flow, which is part of what makes pancreatic cancer so drug-resistant. But the lack of blood also means a lack of oxygen and nutrients, so pancreatic tumors must find alternate ways to feed themselves. That’s where nerves come in. In the Nov. 2, 2020, online issue of Cell, researchers published new insights into how innervation feeds tumors, and how to stop them from doing so.