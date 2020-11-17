BioWorld - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Esight launches wearable smart assistive device for the visually impaired in Europe

November 16, 2020
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
PARIS – Esight Corp. is starting distribution of its newest low-vision assistive technology in France, Germany and the U.K. The latest version of the technology, the Esight 4, was designed to be more versatile and mobile than before, has double the display brightness and has improved the auto-focus function, according to the company.
BioWorld MedTech Ophthalmic Europe Canada

Already a subscriber? Sign in 