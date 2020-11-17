Canada focuses on innovations in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals

There has been a recent renaissance in the interest in radiopharmaceuticals used for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, as well as their combined use (theranostics). A recent Canadian partnership between Admare Bioinnovations and the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) aims to take advantage of the country’s expertise in the field and leverage promising radiopharmaceutical innovations into potential commercial opportunities.