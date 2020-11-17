BioWorld - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
With stents, Pakistan’s med-tech industry climbs the value chain

November 16, 2020
By Khawar Khan
KARACHI, Pakistan – Pakistan is taking steps to produce coronary stents domestically as a way to improve the delivery of health care at home and, perhaps, tap into a growing global market. N-ovative Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., spun out of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), started mass production of cardiac stents and angioplasty balloon catheters in October. It is the first such manufacturing facility in the country.
