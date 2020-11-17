Olema files to raise $170M to advance targeted cancer therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company looking to improve on current endocrine therapies with an oral estrogen receptor antagonist and degrader of its own, has filed for a $170 million IPO on Nasdaq. The offering follows an $87.4 million series C round, closed in September and a $54 million series B financing closed not long before in July.