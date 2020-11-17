BioWorld - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Olema files to raise $170M to advance targeted cancer therapy

November 16, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., a company looking to improve on current endocrine therapies with an oral estrogen receptor antagonist and degrader of its own, has filed for a $170 million IPO on Nasdaq. The offering follows an $87.4 million series C round, closed in September and a $54 million series B financing closed not long before in July.
