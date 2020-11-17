BioWorld - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Boston Scientific reveals U.S. debut of Spaceoar Vue Hydrogel

November 16, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Boston Scientific Corp. reported that it has initiated the nationwide U.S. launch of Spaceoar Vue Hydrogel, a radiopaque version of Spaceoar Hydrogel that enables the use of computerized tomography scans instead of requiring magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for patients undergoing radiation for prostate cancer.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer U.S.

Already a subscriber? Sign in 