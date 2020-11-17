Boston Scientific reveals U.S. debut of Spaceoar Vue Hydrogel

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Boston Scientific Corp. reported that it has initiated the nationwide U.S. launch of Spaceoar Vue Hydrogel, a radiopaque version of Spaceoar Hydrogel that enables the use of computerized tomography scans instead of requiring magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for patients undergoing radiation for prostate cancer.