BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

3D Medicines licenses Aravive’s AVB-500 greater China rights

November 17, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
3D Medicines Inc. has licensed in from Aravive Inc. a phase Ib-completed GAS6/AXL inhibitor known as AVB-500 in a deal worth up to $219 million. The Chinese firm will have the rights to develop and commercialize the drug candidate across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Asia-Pacific China

Already a subscriber? Sign in 