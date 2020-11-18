BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

Kira Pharmaceuticals lands $46M to advance complement system pipeline

November 17, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Kira Pharmaceuticals is riding high after completing a $46 million fundraiser and appointing Frederick Beddingfield as CEO. “The $46 million comprises a series A of $18 million and a series B of $26 million, with investors Quan Capital, 6 Dimensions Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, and Sinopharm Capital participating in both rounds,” Beddingfield told BioWorld.
BioWorld Asia Financings Cancer Inflammatory Asia-Pacific China U.S.

Already a subscriber? Sign in 