Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 92% efficacy in early phase III readout

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LONDON – A second COVID-19 vaccine has reported positive results in an interim phase III analysis, with Russia’s Sputnik V showing 92% efficacy. The news comes two days after the first readout from a phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial reported 90% efficacy for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s BNT-162b2.