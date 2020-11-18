BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 92% efficacy in early phase III readout

November 17, 2020
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – A second COVID-19 vaccine has reported positive results in an interim phase III analysis, with Russia’s Sputnik V showing 92% efficacy. The news comes two days after the first readout from a phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial reported 90% efficacy for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s BNT-162b2.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Vaccine Asia-Pacific

Already a subscriber? Sign in 