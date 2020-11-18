BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Galmed partners with Mybiotics to advance NASH treatment Aramchol

November 17, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has signed a research and development collaboration agreement with fellow Israeli biotech company Mybiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify and optimize the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid), Galmed’s fatty acid bile acid conjugate treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 
