BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Brainstorm's Nurown falls short in phase III ALS trial

November 17, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) fell 66.3% to $4.02 on Nov. 17 following news that its autologous cell therapy candidate, Nurown, missed the primary efficacy endpoint of a phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) study. While treatment responses in the trial's Nurown arm aligned with investigator expectations, response in the placebo arm exceeded expectations, the company said.
