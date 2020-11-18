Brainstorm's Nurown falls short in phase III ALS trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) fell 66.3% to $4.02 on Nov. 17 following news that its autologous cell therapy candidate, Nurown, missed the primary efficacy endpoint of a phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) study. While treatment responses in the trial's Nurown arm aligned with investigator expectations, response in the placebo arm exceeded expectations, the company said.