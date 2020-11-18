BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Hologic wins CE nod for AI-enhanced digital diagnostics system

November 17, 2020
By Meg Bryant
The European Commission has awarded the CE mark to Hologic Inc. for its Genius Digital Diagnostics system for cervical cancer screening. According to the company, it is the first digital cytology platform to combine a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm with advanced digital imaging to assist cytotechnologists and pathologists in detecting precancerous lesions and malignant cells in women.
