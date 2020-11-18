BioWorld MedTech’s Oncology Extra for Nov. 17, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in oncology, including: Prolonged androgen-deprivation therapy confirmed as hit on CV health; Nanoparticle fights pancreatic cancer’s chemo resistance; Linking two liver cancer culprits; Reversal of pumping direction is reversal of fortune for tumor cells; Active surveillance backed for Black men with prostate cancer.