BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Regulatory front

HHS sees AI, NLP as regulatory clean-up service providers

November 17, 2020
By Mark McCarty and Mari Serebrov
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: WHO targets cervical cancer; More time to comment on instituting PTAB trials.
