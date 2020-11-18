BioWorld - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

2,4-Diamino-6-methylpyrimidines as novel histone lysine methyltransferase G9a/GLP inhibitors

November 18, 2020
No Comments
Source: https://science.bioworld.com/ddn/article.do?id=174946
BioWorld Science
You must login or register in order to post a comment.