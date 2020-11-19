BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
Immunity stays strong in longest-term COVID study to date

November 18, 2020
By Anette Breindl
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Equine encephalitis’ entry elucidated; Slowing cholera down protects survivors of infection.
