Lucira Health Inc. has secured U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for the first prescription molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be performed from start to finish in the convenience of one’s home. The single-use, COVID-19 All-in-One Test Kit employs a simple ‘swab, stir and detect’ design that yields results within 30 minutes – enabling individuals who suspect that they have the virus to get results while isolating at home.

The Emeryville, Calif.-based company plans to begin offering the test kit shortly to patients served by Sutter Health in Northern California and Cleveland Clinic Florida. Nationwide availability is expected by early next spring.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the action underscores the agency’s commitment to increasing access to COVID-19 testing.

“While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home. This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission.”

The easy-to-use test kit includes a test device, sample vial, swab and instructions. Users rotate the swab in each nostril five times, then whisk it in the sample vial and press down in the test unit to trigger the start of the test. A blinking light tells users the test is in progress. Within 30 minutes, a green light indicates if the result is positive or negative for COVID-19.

To ensure follow-up treatment and support public health efforts, patients are instructed to report their results to the provider who prescribed the test.

“Being able to quickly determine if a person is infected, or not, has been a global problem,” said John Chou, a physician with Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, a Sutter Health affiliate, and a principal investigator on the Lucira Health Community Testing Study submitted to the FDA. “We believe this highly mobile test can make a big difference by providing lab-quality results expeditiously and conveniently.”

Lucira validated the test in a diverse population of more than 100 people in southern and northern California, including the San Francisco Bay area. Per the study’s design, patients suspected of having COVID-19 tested themselves outside their homes while being observed by a trained professional. Results showed that 100% of subjects were able to successfully perform the test.

To demonstrate efficacy, Lucira said it compared the test to one of the most reliable FDA-authorized SARS-CoV-2 assays available. The evaluation showed 94.1% agreement on positive results across all samples, and 100% agreement when samples containing low levels of virus were excluded. Negative results aligned 98% of the time across all samples.

A separate clinical trial is ongoing with Cleveland Clinic Florida, Lucira said.