Helio Health makes gateway in HCC detection with high accuracy test

HONG KONG – Helio Health Inc. has new data that demonstrate the high accuracy and screening value of its cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation blood test for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The AI-driven health care company released findings from a study involving 631 subjects that demonstrated its Helio Liver Test produced 88.7% sensitivity in early-stage HCC, namely stages I and II.