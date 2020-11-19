BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Nov. 18, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Exoskeleton-assisted walking improves mobility in individuals with spinal cord injury; Skoltech scientists developed a novel bone implant manufacturing method; Novel technique 'stuns' arthritis pain in shoulder and hip; New research reveals potential treatment to delay and manage osteoarthritis.