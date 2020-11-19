BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
BioWorld MedTech's Orthopedics Extra for Nov. 18, 2020

November 18, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: Exoskeleton-assisted walking improves mobility in individuals with spinal cord injury; Skoltech scientists developed a novel bone implant manufacturing method; Novel technique 'stuns' arthritis pain in shoulder and hip; New research reveals potential treatment to delay and manage osteoarthritis.
