BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Agendia and Paige integrating AI-based diagnostics with genomic testing in breast cancer

November 18, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
New artificial intelligence capabilities will be integrated into widely used genomic testing for breast cancer under a new partnership formed by Agendia Inc. and Paige.ai. The two companies are working together to enhance the genomic information from Agendia's Mammaprint and Blueprint diagnostic tests with AI-based digital diagnostics provided by Paige with the goal of redefining precision oncology.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Cancer Diagnostics Artificial intelligence Digital health

Already a subscriber? Sign in 