LONDON – Phase II data on Astrazeneca plc’s AZD-1222 COVID-19 vaccine show it prompts an equivalent immune response in healthy people aged 70, to that seen in people ages 18 to 55, despite the fact the elderly had fewer side effects from vaccination. The findings, reported in The Lancet, overcome concerns that immuno-senescence would make for weaker responses in older adults.

Uniqure posts positive top-line data in its phase III for treating hemophilia B

Positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III study of AAV5-based etranacogene dezaparvovec by Uniqure NV, of Lexington, Mass., and Amsterdam, shows 54 patients met the primary endpoint in treating severe to moderate hemophilia B. This is the first dataset reported from a phase III gene therapy study of hemophilia B and the largest set of patients receiving an investigational single gene therapy candidate, the company said. The clinical trial winds down in March 2021, allowing Uniqure to run a statistical analysis on the primary endpoints to produce data that should be available sometime in the first half of the year. Company stock (NASDAQ:QURE) reacted positively to the news with shares trading 9.3%% upward at midday.

Lianbio poised for potential $70 million capital injection from Pfizer

HONG KONG – Shanghai and New Jersey-based Lianbio Co. Ltd. has landed a commitment of up to $70 million in nondilutive capital from a new collaboration with Pfizer Inc., just weeks after raising $310 million in an oversubscribed crossover financing round. The collaboration is aimed at developing and commercializing new pharmaceutical products in greater China. Lianbio said the new Pfizer funds will go toward in-licensing and joint development.

Syncona’s kidney disease gene therapy play: Purespring seeks answers to $60M questions

DUBLIN – Health care investor Syncona Ltd. has founded a new startup, Purespring Therapeutics Ltd., to take gene therapy into the kidney. It is committing £45 million (US$59.6 million) in series A funding, which will support the build-out of the new company and take at least one program into the clinic. “We’re not disclosing in detail which programs we’re doing at this point in time,” Syncona partner Dominic Schmidt, told BioWorld. “Clearly, we have seen data that makes us confident that the kidney is unblocked now, essentially.” The new company is built around the research of Moin Saleem, professor of pediatric renal medicine at the University of Bristol. Unpublished data from his lab demonstrate cell-specific gene rescue in a renal disease model.

Celleron spin-out Synox raises $44M for pivotal trial of emactuzumab

DUBLIN – Synox Therapeutics Ltd., a spin-out from Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., has raised €37 million (US$43.7 million) in a series A round to conduct a pivotal trial of emactuzumab, an antibody its parent company in-licensed from Roche Holding AG in August. The funding round was co-led by Stockholm-based Healthcap and London-based Medicxi. Forbion, of Naarden, the Netherlands, and Gimv, of Antwerp, Belgium, also participated. All of them see potential for emactuzumab to compete with Turalio (pexidartinib), a small molecule developed by Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., which last year gained FDA approval in tenosynovial giant cell tumor.

Takeda reports final, positive results for HAE human monoclonal antibody Takhzyro

HONG KONG –Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said final results of the company’s phase III open-label extension study of Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) showed that the monoclonal antibody prevented and reduced the frequency of hereditary angioedema attacks long term in patients 12 and older who received treatment for an average of 29.6 months.

University of Adelaide begins space odyssey into pharmaceutical stability

PERTH, Australia – As the idea of going to Mars starts to look less far-fetched, scientists are beginning to ask practical questions about how space affects the stability of drugs. In planning a three-year trip to Mars, how much of certain drugs should be packed or could they be produced on demand in space since they could expire before even reaching Mars? These are some of the questions that the University of Adelaide and the International Space Station partners Space Tango and Alpha Space Test and Research Alliance are trying to answer by studying how exposure to microgravity and space radiation affects the stability of pharmaceutical formulations.

Interchangeability posed to play a role in BsUFA III

If today’s opening meeting on the reauthorization of BsUFA is anything to go by, interchangeability likely will be a key part of the next round of U.S. biosimilar user fee negotiations. Patients, providers and industry alike stressed the need for more clarity and guidance on interchangeables, a unique feature of the U.S. biosimilar pathway. Noting that interchangeables are expected to start hitting the market in the next few years, speaker after speaker said guidance is needed. Since biosimilars became a reality in the U.S., the FDA has issued a number of guidances on biosimilars, but many of them expressly exclude interchangeables. It’s time to fill those gaps, the agency was told.

Pandemic imposing no drag on U.S. government scrutiny of speaker programs

The casual observer may think that physician speaker programs sponsored by makers of drugs and medical devices have drawn less attention from U.S. federal attorneys, but reality has failed to meet that expectation. Mark Gardner, managing attorney of Gardner Law of Stillwater, Minn., said on a Nov. 19 webinar that “there’s a lot coming through right now in terms of settlements,” including a recent settlement with a drugmaker that sent the company into bankruptcy.

Also in the news

