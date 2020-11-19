BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020


Syncona’s kidney disease gene therapy play: Purespring seeks answers to $60M questions

November 19, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
DUBLIN – Health care investor Syncona Ltd. has founded a new startup, Purespring Therapeutics Ltd., to take gene therapy into the kidney. It is committing £45 million (US$59.6 million) in series A funding, which will support the build-out of the new company and take at least one program into the clinic.
