Lianbio poised for potential $70M capital injection from Pfizer

November 19, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Shanghai and New Jersey-based Lianbio has landed a commitment of up to $70 million in non-dilutive capital from a new collaboration with Pfizer Inc., just weeks raising $310 million in an oversubscribed crossover financing round. The collaboration is aimed at developing and commercializing new pharmaceutical products in Greater China.
