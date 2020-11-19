Takeda reports final, positive results for HAE human monoclonal antibody Takhzyro

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG –Final results of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s phase III open-label extension study of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) showed that continued treatment with the monoclonal antibody may help with the long-term prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as reducing their frequency.