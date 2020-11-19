Takeda reports final, positive results for HAE human monoclonal antibody Takhzyro

BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG –Final results of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s phase III open-label extension study of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) showed that continued treatment with the monoclonal antibody may help with the long-term prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as reducing their frequency.
