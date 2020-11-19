BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
Uniqure posts positive top-line data in its phase III for treating hemophilia B

November 19, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III study of AAV5-based etranacogene dezaparvovec by Uniqure NV, shows 54 patients met the primary endpoint in treating severe to moderate hemophilia B.
