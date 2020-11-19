All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
Uniqure posts positive top-line data in its phase III for treating hemophilia B
November 19, 2020
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III study of AAV5-based etranacogene dezaparvovec by Uniqure NV, shows 54 patients met the primary endpoint in treating severe to moderate hemophilia B.
