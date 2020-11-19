BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
Interchangeability likely to play a role in BsUFA III

November 19, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
If the FDA’s opening meeting Nov. 19 on the reauthorization of BsUFA is anything to go by, interchangeability could be a key part of the next round of U.S. biosimilar user fee negotiations.
