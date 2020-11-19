Varian sees first patient treated in study of FLASH therapy for cancer

Varian Medical Systems Inc. revealed that the first clinical trial of FLASH therapy has kicked off, with the initial treatment taking place at the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center. The study, which saw the first patient treated this week, involves the investigational use of Varian's Probeam particle accelerator modified to enable radiation therapy delivery at ultra-high dose rates.