In a world more familiar with the 30% to 70% efficacy rates of seasonal flu vaccines, news of 95% efficacy rates for two of the major late-stage COVID-19 vaccines in development seems thrilling. But do such robust-sounding numbers, the product of relatively early analyses, really merit the enthusiasm they’ve garnered? Skepticism feels natural in light of the big numbers and their presentation. Nonetheless, the clear consensus of experts consulted by BioWorld this week is that, even with a few caveats for remaining unknowns, the efficacy numbers are credible and even have precedent in the remarkable efficacy of modern measles and tetanus vaccines.

Mesoblast licenses remestemcel-L to Novartis in deal worth up to $1.3B

PERTH, Australia – Mesoblast Ltd. inked an exclusive global licensing deal with Novartis AG for the development, manufacture and commercialization of Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19 just six weeks after the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the therapy as a treatment for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Novartis is paying Melbourne-based Mesoblast $50 million up front ($25 million in cash and a $25 million equity investment) with the potential for $505 million pre-commercialization milestones for ARDS indications and an additional $750 million post-commercialization via sales milestones and tiered double-digit royalties.

WHO recommends against use of Gilead's Veklury for COVID-19

Citing a lack of evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised doctors against using Gilead Science's antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. Gilead called the medicine, the first and only antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19, a recognized standard of care and claimed the WHO guidelines appear to ignore evidence of the drug's benefits. Company shares (NASDAQ:GILD) fell 1.4% by midday.

One step at a time: FDA issues EUA for Lilly’s COVID-19 therapy

In what the FDA calls “an incremental step” in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the agency has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Eli Lilly and Co.’s baricitinib in combination with remdesivir.

Lilly pledging $135M up front, potential $420M per product in Precision genome-editing deal

Precision Biosciences Inc. bagged a deal with Eli Lilly & Co. centered on the former’s Arcus genome-editing platform for work with potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders, with a first focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and two other undisclosed gene targets. Precision collects a $100 million cash up front and an equity investment by Lilly of $35 million. The deal could bring milestone payments of up to $420 million per product to Precision, as well as tiered royalties on sales of licensed products. Shares of Precision (NASDAQ:DTIL) were trading midday at $10.84, up $1.16, or 11%.

Biopharma deals have almost reached the summit

Still not there yet, but close. Biopharma projected deal values are currently at $159.4 billion, just shy of the 2019 record of $160.3 billion. With about six weeks left in the year, it is highly likely that 2020 will come out on top.

D3 Bio launches with a hefty $200M series A financing

HONG KONG – D3 Bio Inc. is the new kid on the biopharma block in Shanghai, kicking off with a $200 million series A financing backed by some of Asia’s most prominent venture capital firms. “We will deploy the $200 million series A raise to develop D3 Bio's internal pipeline as well as to in-license assets that fit our strategy,” George Chen, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of D3 Bio, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

ADC, Affimed, Alexion, Amarin, Aptevo, Astrazeneca, Avrobio, Beigene, Biontech, Black Diamond, Coimmune, Eli Lilly, F-star, Glycostem, GSK, Immunomic, Immupharma, Inovio, Mannkind, Marinomed, Matinas, Neurotrope, Oragenics, Pfizer, Poxel, Redhill, Sosei Heptares, Spring Bank, Stealth, Stoke, Todos Medical, United, Vectura