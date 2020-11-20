TGA pushes back some device reforms but moves ahead with SaMD and UDI updates

PERTH, Australia – It was already going to be a busy year for Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as it planned to implement the final wave of device reforms in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The delay to the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) as a result of the pandemic will mean that Australia will also push back many of its device reforms for another year, said John Skerritt, the TGA’s deputy secretary of the Health Products Regulation Group.