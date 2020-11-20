J&J sees ‘tremendous opportunity’ in robotics as it unveils Ottava details

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it will deliver its differentiated value propositions for patients Thursday as it provided details on its Ottava platform during its Virtual Medical Devices Update. Analysts appear to have left the meeting with a good impression. “We came away impressed with JNJ's digital surgery vision & holistic approach,” wrote Cowen’s Josh Jennings.