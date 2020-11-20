J&J sees ‘tremendous opportunity’ in robotics as it unveils Ottava details

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it will deliver its differentiated value propositions for patients Thursday as it provided details on its Ottava platform during its Virtual Medical Devices Update. Analysts appear to have left the meeting with a good impression. “We came away impressed with JNJ's digital surgery vision & holistic approach,” wrote Cowen’s Josh Jennings.