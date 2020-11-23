BioWorld - Monday, November 23, 2020
Australia’s Imugene shows positive overall survival in ongoing phase II gastric cancer trial

November 23, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Imugene Ltd.’s stock shot up 15% on news that an interim analysis of phase II data in its B-cell peptide vaccine, HER-Vaxx, in advanced gastric cancer showed positive survival data, and the data monitoring committee said it could lower the number of patients required for study completion.
