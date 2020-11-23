Australia’s Imugene shows positive overall survival in ongoing phase II gastric cancer trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Imugene Ltd.’s stock shot up 15% on news that an interim analysis of phase II data in its B-cell peptide vaccine, HER-Vaxx, in advanced gastric cancer showed positive survival data, and the data monitoring committee said it could lower the number of patients required for study completion.