Chi-Med receives $100M equity investment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

November 23, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (also known as Chi-Med) has received a $100 million equity investment from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which will fund ongoing research and clinical development and support the further growth of its commercialization capabilities both in China and globally.
