Chi-Med receives $100M equity investment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (also known as Chi-Med) has received a $100 million equity investment from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which will fund ongoing research and clinical development and support the further growth of its commercialization capabilities both in China and globally.