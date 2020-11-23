Eiger counter’s needle jumps with key Zokinvy win in progeria; HDV next?

Although Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. sees more would-be opportunities with ultra-rare disease-targeting Zokinvy (lonafarnib), the company’s vice president of clinical and development operations, Colin Hislop, said that “at the moment, we’re very clearly focused on the population identified in the label, because it fits most closely with the mechanism of action.”