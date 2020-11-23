Eiger counter’s needle jumps with key Zokinvy win in progeria; HDV next?

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Although Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. sees more would-be opportunities with ultra-rare disease-targeting Zokinvy (lonafarnib), the company’s vice president of clinical and development operations, Colin Hislop, said that “at the moment, we’re very clearly focused on the population identified in the label, because it fits most closely with the mechanism of action.”