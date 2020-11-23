BioWorld - Monday, November 23, 2020
Alivecor gains clearance for AI-driven personal ECG

November 23, 2020
By Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA cleared Alivecor Inc.'s Kardia AI V2 interpretive electrocardiogram (ECG) algorithm for use in its personal ECG app and devices. Currently, the Kardia line permits consumers to take a 30-second medical grade ECG at home and instantly see whether they are exhibiting symptoms of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia or have normal heart rhythm.
