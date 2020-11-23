Hologic adds diagnostic claims to HIV assay

Hologic Inc. has gained approval from the U.S. FDA to add a diagnostic claim to its HIV type 1 viral load monitoring assay. This makes the Aptima HIV-1 Quant Dx assay the first dual-claim assay in the U.S., allowing both viral load monitoring and diagnosis. For laboratories that use the assay, the dual claim allows for consolidated testing on one automated platform, adding to efficiency.