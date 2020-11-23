BioWorld - Monday, November 23, 2020
Ganymed reports successful functional testing for its surgical assistant for knee arthroplasty

November 23, 2020
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Ganymed Robotics SAS reported the successful completion of functional prototype testing for its surgical robotic assistant used in total knee arthroplasty. According to a systematic review of the literature, published in the Journal of Arthroplasty, more than 2 million patients undergo knee arthroplasty each year after suffering arthritis of the knee.
