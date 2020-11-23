Pressure builds to undo latest Trump Rx pricing reforms

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
When U.S. President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar announced last week the Jan. 1 launch of a Medicare Part B most-favored nation (MFN) drug pricing model and a final rule to end Medicare’s safe harbor for the rebates that create a black box around the pricing of Part D drugs, they called the reforms “historic.”