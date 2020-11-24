Chinese biotechs look for new ways to retain edge amid growing pressures

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
SHENZHEN – While China is rather new in biotech innovation and still has potential for growth, industry insiders worry about the long-term sustainability of innovation. Speaking at a recent conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, various experts said sustaining innovation may depend on differentiation, globalization and reimbursement policies.