BioWorld - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Chinese biotechs look for new ways to retain edge amid growing pressures

November 24, 2020
By Elise Mak
SHENZHEN – While China is rather new in biotech innovation and still has potential for growth, industry insiders worry about the long-term sustainability of innovation. Speaking at a recent conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, various experts said sustaining innovation may depend on differentiation, globalization and reimbursement policies.
