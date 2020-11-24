As COVID-19 vaccine research revs up, so do cyberattacks: report

A new report on the biopharma industry by cybersecurity firm Bluevoyant LLC found that the eight most prominent players in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine faced the highest volume of targeted, malicious cyberattacks, and 77% of the total 20 companies examined had unsecured remote desktop protocol (RDP) ports and email domains lacking basic measures to block hackers. “COVID-19 vaccines are the crown jewels of 2020 – and cyber attackers know it,” the report says.